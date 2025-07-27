Belgian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Pirelli

It was a one-two finish for McLaren in the Belgian Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri first past the chequered flag, which incidentally was waved by eight time Grand Prix winner Jacky Ickx, and Lando Norris second.

The Australian now also has eight wins to his name and thus joins a group consisting of the aforementioned Belgian, fellow countryman Daniel Ricciardo, his team-mate Norris, Charles Leclerc and New-Zealander Denny Hulme. This was McLaren's fifteenth win in Belgium, the last one dating back to 2012, courtesy of Jenson Button. It was the Woking squad's 55th one-two finish, the sixth in this race, the last one secured by David Coulthard ahead of Mika Hakkinen in 1999.

Charles Leclerc made it to the third step of the podium for the third consecutive time at this race. This was also the venue for the Ferrari driver's maiden win back in 2019.

Because of the poor visibility due to the rain, after a formation lap, the start procedure was red flagged. The race restarted after over an hour's delay, behind the Safety Car. All drivers, including the four starting from pit lane were on Intermediates.

After four laps behind the Safety Car, the race began properly on a track that was drying. The first driver to pit to switch to slicks was Lewis Hamilton on lap 11 and within two laps all the drivers did the same. Lando Norris was the only one to opt for Hards, with all the others going with Mediums.

Six drivers, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Fernando Alonso, Franco Colapinto, Isack Hadjar, Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz later made a second stop. The Racing Bulls and Williams drivers went with Hards, while the others opted for Mediums.

Mario Isola: "We knew the rain would play its part today and indeed it did. Once again, poor visibility was the main problem the drivers had to deal with and that led to a delayed start, until the conditions improved. The track was drying quickly when the race got underway and the laps behind the Safety Car also helped in this. When the race was properly underway the Intermediates worked as expected, but obviously they degraded quickly, so that after just a handful of laps it was time to switch to slicks. There was a surprise at this point as we expected the Medium to be the unanimous choice but McLaren split their choices. It has to be said that the C1 worked very well and while being slower than the C3 it was more consistent in terms of degradation, despite the relatively low temperatures.

"The drivers at the front of the field all tried to get to the end with just the single stop. Therefore, for them, managing degradation on the Medium was very important, with the aim of limiting it as much as possible, which they managed to do. Those who then tried to push in the closing stages to make up positions felt an immediate drop in performance which halted their ambitions in this respect. Those who made a second stop towards the end were quicker but not enough to improve their position, because once again today, it was clear that overtaking at this track is not as easy as one might think. We brought an unusual trio of compounds here, with a step between the Hard and the Medium, aiming to provide more strategic options. Clearly, the rain prevented us from fully putting that choice to the test, but we gathered some useful insights to help guide our compound selections for the rest of the season."