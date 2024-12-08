Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

08/12/2024

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Magnussen Haas 57 1:25.637 137.949 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 44 1:27.278 1.641
3 Norris McLaren 52 1:27.438 1.801
4 Piastri McLaren 51 1:27.690 2.053
5 Sainz Ferrari 55 1:27.765 2.128
6 Verstappen Red Bull 56 1:27.765 2.128
7 Alonso Aston Martin 51 1:27.948 2.311
8 Zhou Stake 56 1:27.982 2.345
9 Leclerc Ferrari 51 1:28.018 2.381
10 Russell Mercedes 56 1:28.195 2.558
11 Stroll Aston Martin 42 1:28.604 2.967
12 Lawson RB 52 1:28.751 3.114
13 Doohan Alpine 56 1:29.121 3.484
14 Hulkenberg Haas 17 1:29.152 3.515
15 Tsunoda RB 41 1:29.200 3.563
16 Gasly Alpine 30 1:29.251 3.614
17 Colapinto Williams 5 1:29.411 3.774
18 Albon Williams 46 1:29.438 3.801
19 Bottas Stake 14 1:29.482 3.845

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Yas Marina here.

