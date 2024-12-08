Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
08/12/2024

Result of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 58 1h 26:33.291
2 Sainz Ferrari 58 + 0:05.832
3 Leclerc Ferrari 58 + 0:31.928
4 Hamilton Mercedes 58 + 0:36.483
5 Russell Mercedes 58 + 0:37.538
6 Verstappen Red Bull 58 + 0:49.847
7 Gasly Alpine 58 + 1:12.560
8 Hulkenberg Haas 58 + 1:15.554
9 Alonso Aston Martin 58 + 1:22.373
10 Piastri McLaren 58 + 1:23.821
11 Albon Williams 57 + 1 Lap
12 Tsunoda RB 57 + 1 Lap
13 Zhou Stake 57 + 1 Lap
14 Stroll Aston Martin 57 + 1 Lap
15 Doohan Alpine 57 + 1 Lap
16 Magnussen Haas 57 + 1 Lap
17 Lawson RB 55 + 3 Laps
18 Bottas Stake 30 Accident Damage
19 Colapinto Williams 26 Retired
20 Perez Red Bull 0 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Magnussen (Haas) 1:25.637 (Lap 57)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Wokingchap, 46 minutes ago

"I hear there's a party at the entrance to the MTC."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms