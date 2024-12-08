Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "I am so happy for the entire team as we have achieved sixth in the Constructors' Championship.

"This season we have had lows which were extremely low and highs which were extremely high. We have been through some tough moments this year and I am so proud of the team's reaction to turnaround our season. We finished it with a competitive car, which has allowed us to regularly compete for Q3 and fight for points in the races. Credit to Haas as it's been a great battle with them at recent races. There was also a little personal battle between Nico [Hülkenberg] and I in the Drivers' Championship for tenth place. It was a close one today with him as it always is. He was right behind me, and I knew we just had to react to what he did and we would achieve our targets. It felt good to run in third place for some of the race but we knew that was not our fight today. In the end, an important result, sixth place secured in the Championship, so congratulations to everyone at the team for this achievement."

Jack Doohan: "Firstly, thank you to Luca de Meo, Flavio Briatore and Oliver Oakes for the opportunity, it has been an incredible experience to make my Formula 1 debut and I am very grateful that they entrusted me to step into the car this weekend. Thank you to the whole team for making the transition as smooth as possible. It was fantastic to get back racing, I have learned a lot and gained a lot of experience. We finished sixth in the Constructors' Championship, which is great, I am happy to have assisted where possible to achieve that, both this weekend and throughout the whole season behind the scenes. Congratulations to Pierre on his result in the race and also getting tenth in the Drivers' Championship. I am looking forward to next season, kicking it off with my home race in Australia and continuing to work and progress with the team."

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal: "It's a great achievement to end the season in sixth place in the standings. The turnaround in the second half of the season by the team has been amazing and shows that the hard work and determination of everyone at Enstone and Viry has paid off. The team never gave up, never lost sight of the end goal, and we can take that confidence and momentum into 2025. Pierre drove a great race and did everything asked of him. He's been at the top of his game recently and put in another top performance today to keep Nico [Hülkenberg] at bay. Jack did well today and showed promising pace, matching the cars around him on similar strategies. It's a great learning for him to take into next year. Credit to Haas and RB who were strong this year and kept the fight exciting to the very end. Also, congratulations to McLaren on winning the Constructors' Championship. They've been the benchmark this year and they thoroughly deserve it."