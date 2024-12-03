Ocon issues poignant farewell to Alpine colleagues

"This is not how I wanted things to end," says Frenchman as he is dropped in favour of Jack Doohan.

If you felt Daniel Ricciardo was badly treated by RB, spare a thought for Esteban Ocon who has been treated even worse.

The Frenchman has been dropped for the final race of the season by Alpine and won't even have the opportunity to say goodbye to team members he has worked with for the last five years.

On Monday, announcing that Doohan was to partner Pierre Gasly in Abu Dhabi, the French team issued a 126 word press release which thanked Ocon for his time with the team and wished him the best for the future, however there were no comments from either Oliver Oakes or Flavio Briatore.

Taking to social media, Ocon admitted that this wasn't the way he wanted it to end, while hinting at behind-the-scenes issue which obviously played a part in his early departure.

"I would like to first and foremost thank the mechanics and engineers across all functions at the track, Enstone, and Viry-Chatillon who have raced alongside me these last five seasons," Frenchman posted on X. "We have shared so much together, and I am proud to call many of you my friends.

"I leave Alpine/Renault with great memories and the pride of having been the driver who brought the team's best results since its return to the sport, climbing the top two steps of the podium in Bahrain, Hungary, and Brazil. It was also an honour to play a part in finishing P4 in the Constructors' Championship in 2022. I know how much all of those moments meant for everybody and feeling that sense of achievement and joy alongside the team is what I am taking away with me.

"It has not been an easy year on track for the team and the second part of the season has been especially difficult. For various reasons.

"I do not regret a single thing knowing I gave it 100% every single session. Like I always have.

"To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologise that I will not be able come see you in person and have a proper farewell. As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both of those things.

"This is not how I wanted things to end. That said, the world of F1 is small and I am sure I will see many of you again soon.

"I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at this week's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix."

Picture Credit: Esteban Ocon/X