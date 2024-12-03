Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "Firstly, I would like to thank and wish Esteban the best for his future.

"It's been a special story for us to be team-mates together at Alpine. We've had some incredible moments like São Paulo, of course, and also some low ones, but that is how racing goes sometimes. Now I have Jack next to me in the garage and I look forward to beginning the next chapter with him. Now we head to Abu Dhabi for the final race of the year and it's all to play for. The target is to consolidate sixth in the Constructors' Championship. The entire season has been long and challenging for the whole team but everyone back in Enstone and Viry have worked incredibly hard to turn around the car from where we were in Bahrain to where we are now, consistently fighting in the top-ten. The Yas Marina Circuit is a track we all know very well so hopefully we can get straight to it and build up our weekend progressively. The first and second sectors are very high-speed with fast corners and two long straights before the street track-style final sector with quick changes of direction and some close walls. I'm aiming to end the season on a high this weekend, the entire team deserves it."

Jack Doohan: "It is great to be making my Formula One debut with the team in Abu Dhabi this weekend. This track holds a lot of special memories for me. I have raced at the Yas Marina Circuit at various points throughout my career and it is also where I won my final Formula 2 race in 2023, so I am excited to get back on track there but this time in Formula One. This weekend, as well as the post-season test, present an opportunity for myself and the team to have additional track time together as we gear up for the 2025 season and the aim for myself will be to support the team's ambition to finish in sixth in the Constructors' Championship. I am looking forward to working together with them to achieve this goal and to close out the season on a positive note."