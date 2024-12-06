Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "We have more work to do than usual at the end of Practice today in Abu Dhabi.

"Free Practice 1 felt strong. We had good potential in the car and we managed to put some good laps together. Free Practice 2, however, felt very different. I struggled with understeer and front grip in general. We tried some different set-ups but we were not able to find much improvement. We're a little bit out of our set-up window and it was the same feeling on both low and high fuel. As always it is tight on the timesheets and a couple of tenths will make a big difference between positions. We will work hard to find the right changes and aim to have better performance tomorrow when it counts."

Jack Doohan: "Firstly, a great experience in the car in Abu Dhabi in what was a very busy day. There's a lot to understand and learn and it was good to get a lot of laps in across both sessions. Free Practice 2 was obviously new territory for me! I just tried to build up the laps and my first few runs in the second session were not the cleanest on my side but that is all part of Practice. There are some steps to make ahead of Free Practice 3 for the team and I look forward to debriefing with the engineers to find those improvements. I am aiming to get more comfortable with each lap and keep pushing closer to where I want to be. Thanks to the entire team for their hard work."