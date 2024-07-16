Haas extends partnership with Ferrari

Haas has confirmed the extension of its long-running technical partnership with Ferrari.

The new agreement meaning the American team will continue to utilize Ferrari power units through to the completion of the 2028 season.

With new power unit regulations being introduced in 2026, the extended agreement between Haas and Ferrari provides long-term engine stability for the Kannapolis-headquartered squad - the relationship between the two organizations dating back to Haas' debut in 2016, a total of 178 grands prix together.

The 2026 power unit regulations will see the current 1.6-litre, V6 turbocharged hybrid internal combustion engines given a makeover - with more power being available from the hybrid components to improve sustainability while the enhanced power units will run on fully sustainable fuels as well for the first time.

"I'm thrilled to extend our relationship with Ferrari until 2028, said commented Ayao Komatsu. "As an organization we've only ever raced with Ferrari power units and to have that continued stability moving into the next set of power unit regulations is a key part of our on-going development.

"The relationship with Ferrari has always been a special one to us - they were instrumental in the genesis of the program back in the early days and have continued to be a valuable technical partner to us throughout the past nine seasons.

"I'm delighted we now have more seasons ahead and my thanks go to Fred Vasseur and many others at Ferrari for continuing to show faith in our project. This announcement is just another example of the long-term ambition of Haas - our investment and growth in the sport continues."