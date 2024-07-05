British Grand Prix: Practice team notes - RB

Yuki Tsunoda: "I didn't have the ideal start to the race weekend with FP1 and lost some valuable track time, but we managed to collect plenty of data in FP2.

"I think we know where we're at now. We didn't expect to struggle as much as we did in FP2, but there's more time to come from us and I'm sure we can find a couple more tenths for tomorrow and fight for Q3. It doesn't seem our car quite suits these track characteristics with the long high-speed corners, but others just seem to be stepping it up. They're doing a good job, so we'll continue working and fighting for more."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was a tricky day. We found some answers for that trickiness in FP2 due to a few issues on the car in terms of load. It was a bit of a bummer because obviously you still try to do what you can, but it was a bit inconclusive on what our true pace is. In general, we'll be trying to work on a few weaknesses we've seen and getting it better for tomorrow. We'll try to find the course once we look at the data, but I'm confident it's nothing too weird. It's going to be a tough circuit this year, but we should be able to clean that up and be further up the grid than we were today."

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "A challenging day for us, starting with Yuki's spin, which cost him almost all of the first session. This meant he wasn't as prepared as he could have been for FP2 and didn't get the most out of things. He's generally happy with the car though. Daniel struggled with some instability at the rear and it's clear we've got work to do overnight to find some low-speed performance which is costing lap time. We will have one eye on the weather as rain is forecast for both days over the weekend and we will take this into account with our setup choices. We need to get everything perfect to give our drivers a shot at Q3 tomorrow."

