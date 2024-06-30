Austrian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Russell Mercedes NM NM NH Piastri McLaren NM UH NM Sainz Ferrari NM NH NM Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM Verstappen Red Bull NM NH UM US Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH Perez Red Bull NM NH UM Magnussen Haas NM NH NH Ricciardo RB NM UH NH Gasly Alpine NM NH NM Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NM UM UM Ocon Alpine NM NH NM Stroll Aston Martin UM UM UH Tsunoda RB NM UH NH Albon Williams NM NH NH Bottas Stake NM NH NH Zhou Stake NH NM NH Alonso Aston Martin UM UM UH NS Sargeant Williams NM UM NH UM Norris McLaren NM UH NM

