Austrian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
30/06/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Russell Mercedes NM NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM UH NM
Sainz Ferrari NM NH NM
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH UM US
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH
Perez Red Bull NM NH UM
Magnussen Haas NM NH NH
Ricciardo RB NM UH NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH NM
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NM UM UM
Ocon Alpine NM NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin UM UM UH
Tsunoda RB NM UH NH
Albon Williams NM NH NH
Bottas Stake NM NH NH
Zhou Stake NH NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin UM UM UH NS
Sargeant Williams NM UM NH UM
Norris McLaren NM UH NM

