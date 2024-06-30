Austrian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Pirelli

The Austrian Grand Prix produced a surprising climax, with George Russell emerging victorious after a prolonged duel between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris ended with both of them pitting with a damaged tyre.

While Red Bull's Dutch driver managed to get going again and finish fifth, McLaren's Englishman had to retire. Russell thus ends a winless streak for both himself and Mercedes which lasted for 34 Grands Prix and 595 days, dating back to Brazil in 2022. This is Russell's second Formula 1 win, while for Mercedes it's number 126. Joining him on the podium were Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).

As expected, the most effective strategy was a two-stop: those who did three or more - Verstappen, Leclerc, Alonso and Sargeant - did so for unforeseen circumstances, not by choice. All the drivers lined up on the grid on Medium tyres while, starting from pit lane, Zhou went with the Hard. The C4 and the C3 were the undoubted protagonists of this race, with the C5 only putting in an appearance at the end, used by Verstappen for the last seven laps after his enforced stop and by Alonso, who was trying for the race fastest lap, which he did indeed set. Daniel Ricciardo drove the longest stint of the race, completing a 34 lap third and final stint on the Hard tyre. The prize on Mediums goes to Pierre Gasly who did 29 laps and in this case too, the French Alpine driver did it in his final stint.

Mario Isola: "When you least expect it, the sparks fly! The first two thirds of the race were generally linear, it only took a small problem at Verstappen's second pit stop to bring together on track the two outstanding drivers of this weekend, thus triggering a thrilling on-the-limit duel. It produced a very exciting finale which, in the end, worked out to the benefit of George Russell, who was thus able to secure his second ever Grand Prix win: congratulations to him and to Mercedes! Overall, there was actually a lot of overtaking in this race, some of it very spectacular.

From our side there were no surprises. The tyres behaved exactly as expected, both when compared to the simulations carried out before arriving in Austria and based on the analysis of the data gathered on Friday and yesterday. The strategy predictions were also pretty much respected. Medium and Hard were the main choices for the race. The Medium probably performed a touch better, especially on the more competitive cars. Although they had two sets of Hards available, the Red Bull pair chose the C4 for the third stint, for this precise reason and also to be in the same situation as the competitors they were fighting with in this phase of the race. On the other hand, the C3, which suffered slightly less from degradation, worked well for those who opted to run a very short first stint on the Medium before then exploiting the greater consistency of the white-banded tyres, thus managing to get into the points, as did the Haas pair of Hulkenberg and Magnussen, as well as Ricciardo (Racing Bulls)."