Mexican GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
28/10/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.166 124.770 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:17.233 0.067
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.263 0.097
4 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:17.382 0.216
5 Perez Red Bull 1:17.423 0.257
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.454 0.288
7 Piastri McLaren 1:17.623 0.457
8 Russell Mercedes 1:17.674 0.508
9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:18.032 0.866
10 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:18.050 0.884
11 Gasly Alpine 1:18.521
12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:18.524
13 Alonso Aston Martin 1:18.738
14 Albon Williams 1:19.147
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri No Time
16 Ocon Alpine 1:19.080
17 Magnussen Haas 1:19.163
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.227
19 Norris McLaren 1:21.554
20 Sargeant Williams No Time

