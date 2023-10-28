Mexican GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.166 124.770 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 1:17.233 0.067 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.263 0.097 4 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:17.382 0.216 5 Perez Red Bull 1:17.423 0.257 6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.454 0.288 7 Piastri McLaren 1:17.623 0.457 8 Russell Mercedes 1:17.674 0.508 9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:18.032 0.866 10 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:18.050 0.884 11 Gasly Alpine 1:18.521 12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:18.524 13 Alonso Aston Martin 1:18.738 14 Albon Williams 1:19.147 15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri No Time 16 Ocon Alpine 1:19.080 17 Magnussen Haas 1:19.163 18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.227 19 Norris McLaren 1:21.554 20 Sargeant Williams No Time