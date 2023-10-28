Mexican GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:18.686 122.360 moh 2 Norris McLaren S 1:18.805 0.119 3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:18.952 0.266 4 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:18.955 0.269 5 Perez Red Bull S 1:18.988 0.302 6 Ricciardo AlphaTauri S 1:19.002 0.316 7 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:19.024 0.338 8 Ocon Alpine S 1:19.077 0.391 9 Piastri McLaren S 1:19.163 0.477 10 Russell Mercedes S 1:19.227 0.541 11 Sainz Ferrari S 1:19.257 0.571 12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:19.290 0.604 13 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:19.415 0.729 14 Albon Williams S 1:19.446 0.760 15 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:19.535 0.849 16 Gasly Alpine S 1:19.642 0.956 17 Sargeant Williams S 1:19.900 1.214 18 Stroll Aston Martin M 1:20.075 1.389 19 Magnussen Haas S 1:20.112 1.426 20 Alonso Aston Martin M 1:20.426 1.740