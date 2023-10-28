Site logo

Mexican GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

28/10/2023

Times from today's second free practice session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:18.686 122.360 moh
2 Norris McLaren S 1:18.805 0.119
3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:18.952 0.266
4 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:18.955 0.269
5 Perez Red Bull S 1:18.988 0.302
6 Ricciardo AlphaTauri S 1:19.002 0.316
7 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:19.024 0.338
8 Ocon Alpine S 1:19.077 0.391
9 Piastri McLaren S 1:19.163 0.477
10 Russell Mercedes S 1:19.227 0.541
11 Sainz Ferrari S 1:19.257 0.571
12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:19.290 0.604
13 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:19.415 0.729
14 Albon Williams S 1:19.446 0.760
15 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:19.535 0.849
16 Gasly Alpine S 1:19.642 0.956
17 Sargeant Williams S 1:19.900 1.214
18 Stroll Aston Martin M 1:20.075 1.389
19 Magnussen Haas S 1:20.112 1.426
20 Alonso Aston Martin M 1:20.426 1.740

