Mexican GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

27/10/2023

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:19.718 120.776 mph
2 Albon Williams S 1:19.813 0.095
3 Perez Red Bull S 1:20.015 0.297
4 Norris McLaren S 1:20.237 0.519
5 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:20.297 0.579
6 Piastri McLaren PRO 1:20.463 0.745
7 Sainz Ferrari S 1:20.479 0.761
8 Ricciardo AlphaTauri S 1:20.568 0.850
9 Ocon Alpine S 1:20.677 0.959
10 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:20.687 0.969
11 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:20.724 1.006
12 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:20.968 1.250
13 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:21.129 1.411
14 Sargeant Williams S 1:21.157 1.439
15 Bearman Haas S 1:21.313 1.595
16 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:21.347 1.629
17 Hadjar AlphaTauri S 1:21.941 2.223
18 Doohan Alpine S 1:22.109 2.391
19 Vesti Mercedes S 1:22.937 3.219
20 Pourchaire Alfa Romeo S No Time

