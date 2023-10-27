Mexican GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:19.718 120.776 mph 2 Albon Williams S 1:19.813 0.095 3 Perez Red Bull S 1:20.015 0.297 4 Norris McLaren S 1:20.237 0.519 5 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:20.297 0.579 6 Piastri McLaren PRO 1:20.463 0.745 7 Sainz Ferrari S 1:20.479 0.761 8 Ricciardo AlphaTauri S 1:20.568 0.850 9 Ocon Alpine S 1:20.677 0.959 10 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:20.687 0.969 11 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:20.724 1.006 12 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:20.968 1.250 13 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:21.129 1.411 14 Sargeant Williams S 1:21.157 1.439 15 Bearman Haas S 1:21.313 1.595 16 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:21.347 1.629 17 Hadjar AlphaTauri S 1:21.941 2.223 18 Doohan Alpine S 1:22.109 2.391 19 Vesti Mercedes S 1:22.937 3.219 20 Pourchaire Alfa Romeo S No Time