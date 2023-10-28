Site logo

Mexican GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
28/10/2023

Times from the final free practice session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.887 123.615 mph
2 Albon Williams 1:17.957 0.070
3 Perez Red Bull 1:18.026 0.139
4 Russell Mercedes 1:18.248 0.361
5 Piastri McLaren 1:18.392 0.505
6 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:18.437 0.550
7 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:18.450 0.563
8 Norris McLaren 1:18.480 0.593
9 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:18.499 0.612
11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.522 0.635
12 Sargeant Williams 1:18.718 0.831
13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:18.917 1.030
14 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.970 1.083
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.094 1.207
16 Sainz Ferrari 1:19.293 1.406
17 Hulkenberg Haas 1:19.320 1.433
18 Alonso Aston Martin 1:19.471 1.584
10 Gasly Alpine 1:19.509 1.622
19 Magnussen Haas 1:19.573 1.686
20 Ocon Alpine 1:19.839 1.952

