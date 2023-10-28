Mexican GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.887 123.615 mph 2 Albon Williams 1:17.957 0.070 3 Perez Red Bull 1:18.026 0.139 4 Russell Mercedes 1:18.248 0.361 5 Piastri McLaren 1:18.392 0.505 6 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:18.437 0.550 7 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:18.450 0.563 8 Norris McLaren 1:18.480 0.593 9 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:18.499 0.612 11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.522 0.635 12 Sargeant Williams 1:18.718 0.831 13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:18.917 1.030 14 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.970 1.083 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.094 1.207 16 Sainz Ferrari 1:19.293 1.406 17 Hulkenberg Haas 1:19.320 1.433 18 Alonso Aston Martin 1:19.471 1.584 10 Gasly Alpine 1:19.509 1.622 19 Magnussen Haas 1:19.573 1.686 20 Ocon Alpine 1:19.839 1.952