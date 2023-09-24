Japanese GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull NM NM NH Norris McLaren NM NH NH Piastri McLaren NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NM NH Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH Sainz Ferrari NM NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NH Alonso Aston Martin US NH NH Ocon Alpine NM NH NH Gasly Alpine NM NH NH Lawson AlphaTauri NS NM NH Tsunoda AlphaTauri US NM NH Zhou Alfa Romeo NS NS NS NH Hulkenberg Haas NS NM NH NM Magnussen Haas NM NH NH Albon Williams NM NM NS Sargeant Williams NM NM Stroll Aston Martin NS NM Perez Red Bull NM NH US Bottas Alfa Romeo NS NS NM

