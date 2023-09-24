Site logo

Japanese GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
24/09/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull NM NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin US NH NH
Ocon Alpine NM NH NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH NH
Lawson AlphaTauri NS NM NH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri US NM NH
Zhou Alfa Romeo NS NS NS NH
Hulkenberg Haas NS NM NH NM
Magnussen Haas NM NH NH
Albon Williams NM NM NS
Sargeant Williams NM NM
Stroll Aston Martin NS NM
Perez Red Bull NM NH US
Bottas Alfa Romeo NS NS NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Suzuka here.

