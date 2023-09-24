Out of position Perez leaves Leclerc confused

Sergio Perez was causing problems for all manner of people today, not least Charles Leclerc who mistook the Mexican for Max Verstappen.

Confused? You will be.

Having hit Lewis Hamilton on the run to Turn 1 as he sought to avoid the battling Ferraris, the Mexican's day was about to get even worse, as he was subsequently hit with two time penalties.

The first was for overtaking Fernando Alonso as they entered the pits under the Safety Car, while the second was for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen.

However, the Mexican was causing problems for Charles Leclerc also, for the Ferrari driver mistook his Red Bull for that of Max Verstappen, and thinking the Dutchman had suffered an issue was left believing he was on his way to a podium finish.

"I saw Max stopping at the Virtual Safety Car or after the Safety Car," the Monegasque told reporters, "I don't know what happened, I thought he wasn't in the race anymore.

"So I thought I was doing a podium until the last lap where I actually looked at the board and I was P4, but yeah, I mean, there were really strong," he added, somewhat embarrassed.

"Max, of course, we expected him to be strong. We expected Checo also, but I don't know what happened for him and the two McLarens, too."

Asked if he thought he'd seen the world champion slow on one of the trackside screens, Leclerc, clearly still a little mystified, replied: "No, he slowed down at one point no? At the exit of turn 14. I think it was the VSC, he basically stopped on the left and we all overtook him."

It was then pointed out that in fact it was Perez who he has passed.

"Oh right okay," he laughed. "That's what it was. I thought Max was out of the race at that moment it was just confusing for me."

