Perez hit with 4 penalty points

In addition to two 5s time penalties, Sergio Perez received 4 penalty points for his various misdemeanours during today's Grand Prix.

The Mexican's first penalty was for overtaking Fernando Alonso before they entered the pitlane under the Safety Car, for which he was hit with a 5s time penalty and 2 penalty points.

The second was for causing a collision whilst trying to overtake Kevin Magnussen.

The Mexican made the move on the inside of Turn 11 and in the process hit the Haas causing it to spin.

The stewards determined that Perez was predominately to blame, for having applied the 2023 Driving Standards Guidelines for overtaking on the inside of a corner, it was noted that there was no significant portion of the Red Bull alongside the Haas and therefore the Mexican was not entitled to racing room in the corner.

"Perez did not manage to do the overtaking manoeuvre in a safe and controlled manner," deemed the stewards as they handed him another 5s time penalty and two more penalty points.

As a result of his various incidents, which began almost the moment the race got underway, having forced Lewis Hamilton on to the grass in a bid to avoid the Ferraris, Perez eventually retired due to accident damage.

However, almost 40 minutes later the Mexican was sent back out in order that he might serve his second penalty today rather than in Qatar.

"He got off to a bad start," said Christian Horner. "He got sort of pin-balled on the way down to Turn 1. That was unlucky for he had damage, I think it was with Lewis, and broke the front wing.

"He passed Fernando on the way in under the Safety Car, picked up another penalty, goes out, and was a little bit too optimistic, probably out of frustration trying to pass Magnussen," explained the Red Bull boss. "That meant another front wing and steering damage.

"The only decent thing we managed to get out of today was not carrying a penalty through into the next race in Qatar," added Horner, referring to the decision to send Perez out for one more 'race' lap after which he pitted and served his penalty rather than forfeit grid positions next time out.

"He'd already done one front wing and a wheel hub and whatever," sighed Horner. "I haven't seen a complete damage report but it's possible that there could have been other damage."

Today's points bring the Mexican's total for the 12 months to 7, a further 5 points within the 12 month period would mean an automatic race ban.

