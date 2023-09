"S**t happens!" says Verstappen of Singapore slump

World champion accepts end of winning streak, whilst declaring that those complaining of his domination of the 2023 season are not real fans.

While colleagues were discussing the dubious (in)action of the Singapore stewards in terms of the failure to punish him for at least three misdemeanours during qualifying in Singapore, Max Verstappen was taking a philosophical approach to the end of his - and his team's - winning streak.

At Monza the Dutchman made F1 history by securing his tenth successive victory, thereby bringing his team's winning run to 15. However, in Singapore, following a weekend that saw the Austrian team struggle from the outset, the counter returned to zero.

For weeks it had been claimed that the world championship would be more exciting without the domination of Verstappen and his team, and with the Dutchman effectively reduced to the role of bit part player, fans were treated to a battle royale featuring the Ferraris, Mercedes and Lando Norris.

Asked if F1 needs more races like Singapore and less of the one man/one team domination, Verstappen replied: "Honestly, I have zero interest in that.

"We got beaten and in a very clear way," he continued. "I don't think about what's good for Formula One.

"I don't think it was necessarily bad what was happening to Formula One, because we were just better than everyone else. If people can't appreciate that, then you are not a real fan," he added.

"That's how it goes and that's why I was super relaxed about it, because we didn't perform and other people did a better job than us and of course they deserve to win. They shouldn't win because people say it's boring that we are winning."

Pushed on whether he was upset now that his winning streak has come to an end, he said: "No emotion...

"Yeah, we stopped winning for one race, s*** happens... we won ten in a row before that!

"Of course, I would have liked to win there as well but I also know there is always going to be a day or a weekend where you are not winning and things go wrong. Unfortunately, it was that weekend, but we just move on and try again."

Despite the Singapore set-back, Red Bull could wrap up the 2023 constructors' title this weekend, fittingly at Honda's home track.

"It'd be a great achievement and something that we set out to do at the start of the year and something that everyone can be very proud of," said Verstappen. "Of course, of the year but already leading up to the year to making sure the car is in this state.

"For sure, if we could win it here it would mean a little bit extra for everyone, also for Honda being involved with us. It would be very nice."