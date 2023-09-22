Japanese GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It felt really good today, from lap one the car was enjoyable to drive again. We've had a strong day on the short and long runs.

"There's a lot of degradation on this track so it will be quite tough on tyres during the race, but so far, we've had a good start to the weekend. The competition looks tight but for now we'll focus on ourselves and try to optimise our performance, if we do that, I'm confident that we can fight for pole tomorrow."

Sergio Perez: "It was a very interesting Friday. This morning we went a bit off balance, but we now have a very good understanding of the direction we need to take. Things are certainly looking much better than they did last weekend, which is positive. The tyre degradation seems to be quite high at this circuit, especially with the hot temperatures we are expecting. I look forward to qualifying; I believe we are going to be strong tomorrow and on Sunday."