Hungarian GP: Qualifying - Times

22/07/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.609 127.906 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.612 0.003
3 Norris McLaren 1:16.694 0.085
4 Piastri McLaren 1:16.905 0.296
5 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:16.971 0.362
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.992 0.383
7 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:17.034 0.425
8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.035 0.426
9 Perez Red Bull 1:17.045 0.436
10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:17.186 0.577
11 Sainz Ferrari 1:17.703
12 Ocon Alpine 1:17.841
13 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:18.002
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:18.144
15 Gasly Alpine 1:18.217
16 Albon Williams 1:18.917
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:18.919
18 Russell Mercedes 1:19.027
19 Magnussen Haas 1:19.206
20 Sargeant Williams 1:19.248

