Hungarian GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.609 127.906 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.612 0.003 3 Norris McLaren 1:16.694 0.085 4 Piastri McLaren 1:16.905 0.296 5 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:16.971 0.362 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.992 0.383 7 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:17.034 0.425 8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.035 0.426 9 Perez Red Bull 1:17.045 0.436 10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:17.186 0.577 11 Sainz Ferrari 1:17.703 12 Ocon Alpine 1:17.841 13 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:18.002 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:18.144 15 Gasly Alpine 1:18.217 16 Albon Williams 1:18.917 17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:18.919 18 Russell Mercedes 1:19.027 19 Magnussen Haas 1:19.206 20 Sargeant Williams 1:19.248