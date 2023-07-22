Hungarian GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:17.811 125.950 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:18.061 0.250 3 Perez Red Bull S 1:18.067 0.256 4 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:18.077 0.266 5 Norris McLaren M 1:18.082 0.271 6 Russell Mercedes S 1:18.119 0.308 7 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:18.190 0.379 8 Sainz Ferrari S 1:18.234 0.423 9 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:18.350 0.539 10 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:18.489 0.678 11 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:18.536 0.725 12 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:18.544 0.733 13 Albon Williams S 1:18.592 0.781 14 Piastri McLaren S 1:18.598 0.787 15 Magnussen Haas S 1:18.649 0.838 16 Gasly Alpine S 1:18.776 0.965 17 Sargeant Williams S 1:18.814 1.003 18 Ricciardo AlphaTauri M 1:18.828 1.017 19 Ocon Alpine M 1:18.979 1.168 20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri M 1:19.156 1.345