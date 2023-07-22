Site logo

Hungarian GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
22/07/2023

Times from the final free practice session for the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:17.811 125.950 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:18.061 0.250
3 Perez Red Bull S 1:18.067 0.256
4 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:18.077 0.266
5 Norris McLaren M 1:18.082 0.271
6 Russell Mercedes S 1:18.119 0.308
7 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:18.190 0.379
8 Sainz Ferrari S 1:18.234 0.423
9 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:18.350 0.539
10 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:18.489 0.678
11 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:18.536 0.725
12 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:18.544 0.733
13 Albon Williams S 1:18.592 0.781
14 Piastri McLaren S 1:18.598 0.787
15 Magnussen Haas S 1:18.649 0.838
16 Gasly Alpine S 1:18.776 0.965
17 Sargeant Williams S 1:18.814 1.003
18 Ricciardo AlphaTauri M 1:18.828 1.017
19 Ocon Alpine M 1:18.979 1.168
20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri M 1:19.156 1.345

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms