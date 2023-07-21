Hungarian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:38.795 99.198 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:39.154 0.359 3 Stroll Aston Martin 1:40.013 1.218 4 Norris McLaren 1:40.277 1.482 5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:40.687 1.892 6 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:41.032 2.237 7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.142 2.347 8 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:41.363 2.568 9 Sargeant Williams 1:41.416 2.621 10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:42.706 3.911 11 Magnussen Haas 1:42.906 4.111 12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:45.575 6.780 13 Albon Williams 1:47.403 8.608