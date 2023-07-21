Site logo

Hungarian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
21/07/2023

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:38.795 99.198 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:39.154 0.359
3 Stroll Aston Martin 1:40.013 1.218
4 Norris McLaren 1:40.277 1.482
5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:40.687 1.892
6 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:41.032 2.237
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.142 2.347
8 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:41.363 2.568
9 Sargeant Williams 1:41.416 2.621
10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:42.706 3.911
11 Magnussen Haas 1:42.906 4.111
12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:45.575 6.780
13 Albon Williams 1:47.403 8.608

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms