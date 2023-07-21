Site logo

Hungarian GP: Power Unit elements

NEWS STORY
21/07/2023

Power unit elements used prior to the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX
Verstappen Red Bull 3 3 3 3 2 2 4
Perez Red Bull 3 3 3 3 3 3 4
Leclerc Ferrari 3 3 3 3 3 4 4
Sainz Ferrari 3 3 3 3 2 2 4
Russell Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2 4
Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 2 2 2 3
Ocon Alpine 2 2 2 2 2 2 4
Gasly Alpine 4 4 4 4 2 2 5
Piastri McLaren 2 2 2 2 2 2 4
Norris McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2 5
Bottas Alfa Romeo 3 2 2 2 1 2 4
Zhou Alfa Romeo 3 2 2 2 1 1 4
Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 2 2 3
Alonso Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 2 2 3
Magnussen Haas 3 3 3 2 1 1 4
Hulkenberg Haas 4 4 4 3 1 2 5
Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 3 3 3 3 3 4
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 3 3 3 3 2 2 3
Albon Williams 3 3 3 3 2 2 3
Sargeant Williams 2 2 2 2 2 2 4

