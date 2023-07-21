Hungarian GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Verstappen Red Bull 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Perez Red Bull 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 Leclerc Ferrari 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 Sainz Ferrari 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Russell Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 Ocon Alpine 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 Gasly Alpine 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Piastri McLaren 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 Norris McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Bottas Alfa Romeo 3 2 2 2 1 2 4 Zhou Alfa Romeo 3 2 2 2 1 1 4 Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 Alonso Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 Magnussen Haas 3 3 3 2 1 1 4 Hulkenberg Haas 4 4 4 3 1 2 5 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Albon Williams 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Sargeant Williams 2 2 2 2 2 2 4