Hungarian GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a mixed day with some rain and windy conditions at the Hungaroring. We lost time in FP1 and didn't get much track time in, but it was the same for everyone. I think we maximised FP2 and collected a lot of useful data particularly in preparation for race conditions. Generally, I am quite happy with today and we'll see what we can do tomorrow in qualifying with hopefully dry conditions."

Lance Stroll: "It was good to be back on track at the Hungaroring today; it's a circuit I really enjoy driving. We had limited running in FP1, only recording about 10 laps due to the heavy rainfall. FP2 became busier with a few different test items to run on the AMR23. Thankfully, the rain held off and we got a good number of laps in and worked through a decent amount of the programme. I think there are still a few changes we can make ahead of Qualifying, so we'll work through our learnings tonight and look forward to tomorrow."