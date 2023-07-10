Gasly plans talks with FIA over rules inconsistency

As he calls for rules consistency, Pierre Gasly confirms that he is to talk to the FIA over the failure to punish Lance Stroll for an illegal overtake.

Battling hard with Gasly for 11th, the Canadian ran wide at Stowe and rejoined the track ahead of the Alpine.

The Frenchman called on his team to raise the issue with the stewards, demanding that the position be handed back. However, having investigated the move the stewards deemed that there was no need.

To add insult to injury, as they continued to fight the pair subsequently clashed, leaving the Alpine with a damaged rear suspension which subsequently brought his race to an end.

"To me, it was quite clear, and it's always been in the regulations," said Gasly, "you can't leave the track and gain an advantage. From everything I've seen, he had four wheels off the track passing me, and that's gaining an advantage.

"I got done 15 seconds last weekend for track limits," he added, referring to the Austrian Grand Prix. "Now I lose a position with someone going off the track and nothing happens.

"In Formula 2, Victor Martins was in the lead and got a five-second penalty for exactly the same thing, so I'm extremely confused with what's going on at the moment.

"It changes what follows after that," insisted the Frenchman. "I'm extremely disappointed because the first part of the race was going well, and then all our efforts get ruined with what followed...

"Back behind him, I managed to get past him on the outside of Turn 7, after I managed to get past Carlos there, he passed us back. And then Lance takes us out of the race in the last chicane!

"So extremely disappointed because the first part of the race was going well. We were chasing Fernando, there was good speed. I just lacked some straight-line speed to try something and get a move on him, but you know, it was still good to be in that pack, and then all our efforts get ruined, you know, with what followed. So disappointed...

"If you go off the race track, you have got to give the position back, as simple as that. If you try (to overtake) and you've been off the racetrack, just give the position back. That's what I've been told by the FIA, and I've paid the price in different situations.

"It's not fair not having that consistency. Now next race, I'm supposing that going off the line, off the racetrack to overtake someone is allowed. Then all of a sudden, you're going to end up with a five-second penalty. I just can't understand. It just doesn't seem fair.

"It's black and white, track limits, black and white, you are either on or off the track. Off the track gaining an advantage, that's a five-second penalty or you give the position back."

Asked if he will be raising the matter with the FIA, Gasly said: "Yeah, it's got to be crystal clear.

"We're racing at 350 km/h, at the moment," he continued, "which... you know, different situations... last week, we got penalised for stuff where we feel like we're not getting the warning properly.

"And this situation for me as soon as I saw him going off the racetrack, I was like he'll give the position back. And I spent three laps behind losing time in his gearbox where I should not be there.

"So yeah, just asking for consistency. If that's allowed, fine. But it's got to be allowed for everyone."

