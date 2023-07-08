Bottas disqualified from qualifying

Valtteri Bottas has been disqualified from today's qualifying session after his team was unable to provide the required fuel sample.

The Finn, who made it through Q1 but then stopped on track leaving him unable to participate in Q2, was due to start tomorrow's Grand Prix from 15th.

However, at 17:26 the stewards announced that a team representative was required to report to them in relation to them being unable to obtain a 1.0 litre sample of fuel, which constitutes a breach of Article 6.5.2 of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations.

The stewards heard from the team representative and as there were no mitigating circumstances Bottas was duly disqualified from the session.

However, having received a request from Alfa Romeo to allow the Finn to start the race, they granted their permission.