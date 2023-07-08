Site logo

British GP: Qualifying - Times

08/07/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the Aramco British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.720 151.962 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:26.961 0.241
3 Piastri McLaren 1:27.092 0.372
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.136 0.416
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:27.148 0.428
6 Russell Mercedes 1:27.155 0.435
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:27.211 0.491
8 Albon Williams 1:27.530 0.810
9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.659 0.939
10 Gasly Alpine 1:27.689 0.969
11 Hulkenberg Haas 1:28.896
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.935
13 Ocon Alpine 1:28.956
14 Sargeant Williams 1:29.031
15 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time
16 Perez Red Bull 1:29.968
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30.025
18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:30.123
19 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:30.513
20 Magnussen Haas 1:32.378

