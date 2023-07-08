British GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Aramco British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.720 151.962 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:26.961 0.241 3 Piastri McLaren 1:27.092 0.372 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.136 0.416 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:27.148 0.428 6 Russell Mercedes 1:27.155 0.435 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:27.211 0.491 8 Albon Williams 1:27.530 0.810 9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.659 0.939 10 Gasly Alpine 1:27.689 0.969 11 Hulkenberg Haas 1:28.896 12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.935 13 Ocon Alpine 1:28.956 14 Sargeant Williams 1:29.031 15 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time 16 Perez Red Bull 1:29.968 17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30.025 18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:30.123 19 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:30.513 20 Magnussen Haas 1:32.378