Alpine announces Motorsport VP

Alpine has announced the appointment of Bruno Famin as VP, Alpine Motorsports and member of Alpine Management Committee, reporting directly to CEO, Laurent Rossi.

In this position, Famin will lead Alpine's activities across all motorsport disciplines.

This new organization will further simplify and reinforce Alpine's governance under Laurent Rossi's leadership, through the creation of functional hubs, following the nominations this year of Philippe Krief as VP, Engineering and Product Performance, and Antonino Labate as VP, Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience.

With this announcement, Alpine confirms its ambition to establish itself in the long-term as a reference in top racing categories. Famin will manage all teams ranging from Formula 1 to Endurance, to customer racing and competition such as Rallye-Raid, with Alpine providing some technical support to Dacia on its Dakar project.

He will also lead the Alpine Academy, with the aim of detecting and developing drivers, thus serving as a feeder to all Alpine's motorsports endeavours. Last but not least, Bruno Famin will continue to serve as MD of Alpine Racing's factory in Viry-Chatillon, supplying high performance powertrains to all these categories.

All current leaders of Alpine motorsport activities will thus report to Famin.

With this appointment, Famin will be in position to leverage his extensive experience in motorsports, built on his unique track record of victories, including several titles in Le Mans and Dakar. He will also contribute with his acknowledged engineering know-how, which helped re-establish Alpine's F1 power-unit as a credible reference in the paddock, as well as his extensive experience in Motorsports regulations, having long served as a well-respected FIA executive.