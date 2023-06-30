Austrian GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm very frustrated because I couldn't maximise our performance today due to traffic.

"The second push was really good, Q2 was possible today, and obviously, the pack is still tight, so it's a shame, but it is what it is. Tomorrow seems different compared to today, with potential rain forecasted, so we have to be prepared, and I will put my full effort into Sprint qualifying."

Nyck de Vries: "I think we weren't quite strong enough today. Especially as the session evolved, I felt as if we were losing performance. In my last run, I made a mistake in Turn 1 and lost two tenths, which would've put us slightly more in the mix. Nevertheless, I don't think we were strong enough to proceed to Q2. Tomorrow is another day with new opportunities and different weather conditions, so we'll get another shot at maximising our performance."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "As is typical with this year's Sprint format, it's been a busy day on track and made to feel more intense with the short lap here. Both drivers ran a Medium and a Soft compound tyre in FP1, completing many laps with little breathing space between each, with the focus on quali preparation over short runs, followed by some sustainable running in preparation for the race. The hot track in FP1 gave the tyres a hard time so we were suffering from general overheating, which affected the balance. Apart from that, there were no massive limitations to work on. With the short lap, the gaps between drivers are typically small, so we thought we would have a fighting chance to make it into Q2 by running three tyre sets in Q1. We ran the three new soft tyres with both drivers in Q1 and made progress on each, but we didn't have quite enough pace to make it through to Q2. This wasn't helped by the usual challenge of traffic at the end of the out lap, so the tyres were not ideal to start the flying lap. Yuki missed out on a spot in Q2 by two thousandths of a second, so it was super close. Clearly, the starting positions will make Sunday more of a challenge, but it's a long race here. It's hard on the car, so we will do all we can with strategy to progress further up the grid. The focus and preparations now turn to tomorrow's Sprint Shootout and Race, particularly because of any impact the weather might have, due to the high chance of rain."