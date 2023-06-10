Coming soon... the F1 soap opera

As the sport continues to explore new markets, Formula One is to get its very own scripted television series.

While sceptics will point to the overly dramatic, and at times seemingly scripted, Drive to Survive, the planned TV series 'One' is a drama based on the lives of a family which owns an F1 team, though it is unclear if we're talking of Williams level of involvement or Stroll.

Spearheading the project is British actress, Felicity Jones who will star in the series in addition to being a producer.

Already a number of heavyweights are on board including renowned Hollywood writers Mark Fergus, who wrote the excellent Children of Men as well as Iron Man, the first film in the Marvel cinematic universe.

The company behind the project is Bedrock Entertainment, a joint venture involving ITV Studios America, Dan Sackheim, a producer and director who has directed episodes of The X-Files, Law & Order, NYPD Blue, The Walking Dead, Ozark and Game of Thrones, and Tony To, former executive vice president of production for Walt Disney Studios, who directed Band of Brothers and The Pacific as well as episodes of House and Harsh Realm.

Deadline claims that One will focus on the "tumultuous ascension of a fictitious family-owned Formula 1 team as it contends with fierce personalities, ever-changing rivals, and multi-million-dollar stakes. It will blend fiction with the real-world of F1".

"It is an honour to be part of this unique and exciting partnership with Formula 1," said Jones. "The high stakes world of F1 continually delivers edge-of-your-seat drama and to have the opportunity to create a show based in this world is a thrilling prospect.

"I feel incredibly privileged to be working alongside this talented team including Mark and Hawk, Tony and the team at Bedrock Entertainment, and the whole team at F1 to bring our story to the screen."

"One has been driven by our collective passions to tell the story of the characters who inhabit this unique world and what happens behind the scenes of the great and complex sport, while capturing the massive scope and scale of F1," said To.

"We're grateful that Felicity has graced us with her enduring commitment and talent and we are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Formula 1. We look forward to getting down to work with Mark, Hawk, and the One team to bring this global series to life."

"Felicity is one of the most talented and engaging actresses in the world," said Isabelle Stewart, Head of Original Content, Formula 1. "We are thrilled to partner with her, Tony, Philippe, Mark and Hawk, to bring the glamorous, high-pressure and competitive inner workings of the world of Formula 1 to life for audiences across the globe."

It is already known that the forthcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt will require full use of the F1 paddock, Stefano Domenicali having admitted that the process of making the movie will be "invasive", therefore one has to wonder how much more cooperation will be required for the TV series.

No doubt Daniel Ricciardo's agent is already offering the Australian's services.