F1 donates €1m to Emilia Romagna flood relief

F1 has followed the example of Ferrari in donating to the relief fund set up in the wake of widespread devastation in the Emilia Romagna region.

On Thursday, Ferrari announced that it is donating 1 million euros to the Emilia-Romagna region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection, the money to be used to help the local population affected by the recent flooding, with a particular focus on projects for environmental recovery and the management of hydrogeological instability.

"In times of difficulty, Ferrari has always stood by its community," said Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna. "We wanted to provide a concrete and immediate response to the most urgent needs of the population of Emilia-Romagna, which has been tried by a serious environmental disaster. With the coordination of the local authorities, to whom our heartfelt thanks go for their tireless work, this aid will bring comfort and a tangible sign of the solidarity of the entire Ferrari family."

Today, Formula 1 announced that it too will be making an immediate €1m donation to the agency.

"I was born and grew up in the marvellous lands of Emilia Romagna," said Stefano Domenicali, "a place that is living through some of the saddest moments in its history.

"The situation facing the communities in the region is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people in the region, like so many across Italy, will prevail through this crisis.

"We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground.

"My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work."