Monaco GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.776 102.570 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 1:12.849 0.073 3 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.942 0.166 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:13.261 0.485 5 Norris McLaren 1:13.396 0.620 6 Gasly Alpine 1:13.453 0.677 7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.475 0.699 8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.486 0.710 9 Ocon Alpine 1:13.496 0.720 10 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:13.521 0.745 11 Russell Mercedes 1:13.590 0.814 12 Magnussen Haas 1:13.624 0.848 13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.650 0.874 14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:13.697 0.921 15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:13.738 0.962 16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:13.772 0.996 17 Sargeant Williams 1:13.851 1.075 18 Albon Williams 1:13.930 1.154 19 Piastri McLaren 1:13.998 1.222 20 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:14.187 1.411