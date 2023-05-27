Site logo

Monaco GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
27/05/2023

Times from the final free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.776 102.570 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 1:12.849 0.073
3 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.942 0.166
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:13.261 0.485
5 Norris McLaren 1:13.396 0.620
6 Gasly Alpine 1:13.453 0.677
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.475 0.699
8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.486 0.710
9 Ocon Alpine 1:13.496 0.720
10 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:13.521 0.745
11 Russell Mercedes 1:13.590 0.814
12 Magnussen Haas 1:13.624 0.848
13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.650 0.874
14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:13.697 0.921
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:13.738 0.962
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:13.772 0.996
17 Sargeant Williams 1:13.851 1.075
18 Albon Williams 1:13.930 1.154
19 Piastri McLaren 1:13.998 1.222
20 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:14.187 1.411

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms