Leclerc wins Shootout to claim Sprint pole

Ahead of today's Shootout the air temperature is 24 degrees C, while the track temperature is 47 degrees. It is bright and sunny.

Leclerc took pole for the Grand Prix yesterday and must be a favourite to repeat the feat this morning, however, as we have seen in previous weekends this season while the Ferrari has amazing single-lap pace it tends to fail in the race as it pushes its tyres to the limit and beyond.

As a reminder, the Shootout sets the grid for the Sprint and nothing else. It is divided into three phases of 12, 10 and 8 minutes with 5 drivers eliminated at the end of the first phase and another 5 at the end of the second.

In the first and second phases it is mandatory that medium tyres only are used, while in the final phase it is down to softs. In each phase only one set of tyres is available.

Following its issues yesterday, Aston Martin has been given permission to work on their DRS overnight, both drivers convinced that but for the problem they could have been further up the grid.

Mind you, Aston Martin's problems were nothing compared to those of Alpine, where Gasly, in particular, had an absolute nightmare.

The lights go green and as has been the custom this weekend the Williams pair lead the way, followed by the Haas pair, Norris and de Vries.

There's an early yellow flag when Piastri stops in the escape road at Turn 3. He subsequently gets going again.

Hamilton goes quickest with a 44.739, ahead of Magnussen, Sargeant and Norris.

Verstappen and Leclerc are both on hot laps. The Dutchman posts 43.563 but the Monegasque crosses the line at 43.372.

Sainz goes third (44.466), ahead of Perez, , but is demoted when Stroll and Alonso go third and fourth.

De Vries heads down the escape road at Turn 3.

Sargeant improves to fourth as, with under 4 minutes remaining, the Alfa pair have yet to post times.

Magnussen goes fifth and Ocon eighth.

Gasly has pitted, his weekend appearing to go from bad to worse. He is currently 17th.

Hamilton posts a 43.561 to go second, as Leclerc goes purple in the first two sectors. The youngster stops the clock at 42.820. Teammate Sainz goes fourth with a 43.622.

Russell goes fifth, ahead of Perez, Norris and Albon.

Alonso improves to sixth with a 43.789, while Norris goes eighth.

Piastri improves to 13th and Stroll 8th.

Sargeant hits the wall at Turn 3, as the Williams drivers seeks to avoid a slow Sainz, and with just 25 seconds remaining that's the end of the session, which is devastating news not just for the American but for Zhou, Bottas and Tsunoda who were all on track and looking to improve.

"I'm in the wall," sighs Sargeant, "man, the Ferrari was in the middle of the road!"

Ironically, he gets through to phase 2 having posted the eleventh best time, but will play no further part in the session and will almost certainly start 15th.

On the other hand, Tsunoda takes the news of the stoppage with a customary outburst of quaint Anglo-Saxon.

Quickest is Leclerc, ahead of Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Perez, Stroll, Norris and Albon.

We lose Zhou, Bottas, Tsunoda, Gasly and de Vries.

As the barrier is repaired, the start of Q2 - or whatever they call it - is delayed.

Seemingly, while Stroll's DRS issue appears to have been solved, Alonso is still encountering an issue.

Perez heads the queue as the drivers head out, the Mexican followed by Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell and the Haas pair, slipstreaming likely to be the order of the day.

Last out are the Ferrari pair.

"It's going to be very tight in this session," Hamilton is told, "so if anyone is delaying you, just get past them."

As the Bulls trade fastest sectors, the yellows are waved when Hulkenberg stops at Turn 7, the German stopping just short of the barrier.

Perez posts a 42.925 and Verstappen a 42.417.

Hamilton goes third and Russell fourth, as Hulkenberg continues.

Leclerc splits the Bulls with a 42.812, as Sainz goes fourth (43.099).

Ocon goes seventh, ahead of Magnussen, Alonso and Stroll.

"Lots of understeer in the mid-sector," complains Russell.

Hamilton is leading a train of cars, as Verstappen pits.

Alonso improves to fourth and Stroll eighth.

Russell improves to seventh, but is it enough?

Magnussen can only manage 12th, as teammate Hulkenberg looks to improve on 14th.

Leclerc consolidates seconds with a 42.500, as Sainz heads down the escape road at Turn 15.

With 11s remaining, Ocon, Piastri, Magnussen and Hulkenberg comprise the drop zone, with Sargeant already spoken for.

Hamilton improves to fifth, while Norris remains eighth.

Piastri goes tenth as Stroll improves to seventh, courtesy of a tow from his Aston Martin teammate, thereby demoting the Australian.

Sainz goes third and Albon a mighty eighth.

Quickest is Verstappen, ahead of Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Alonso, Hamilton Russell Stroll Albon and Norris.

Ahead of the green light the Bulls have been waiting for several minutes.

Due to the fact that he hasn't got a fresh set of tyres Norris is unable to take part in this phase of the session. Which is contrary to what we'd heard earlier.

Perez sets a benchmark 41.876 while Verstappen can only manage 42.140.

Hamilton goes third ahead of Russel, while Albon goes fifth - 5th!!! - ahead of Stroll and Alonso.

Leclerc stops the clock at 41.697 to go top, while Sainz posts a 42.287 to go fourth.

"I lost all the rear in the middle sector," complains Verstappen.

Perez is driving deliberately slowly, holding up a train of cars that includes Hamilton, Albon, Alonso and Russell. Such is the slow pace they disappear from the timing screens.

Further back, Stroll and Verstappen are in clear air.

Lots of PBs in the opening sector, while Perez goes quickest in S2.

However, Leclerc has stopped at Turn 5 after clouting the barrier. However, he is able to continue.

Perez goes second and Russell fourth, while Verstappen remains third despite improving his time.

So, Leclerc will start the Sprint from pole, ahead of Perez, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Albon, Alonso, Stroll and Norris.

While Piastri will start eleventh, ahead of Hulkenberg, Ocon, Magnussen, Sargeant, Zhou, Bottas, Tsunoda, Gasly and de Vries.

If you like it fast and frantic that is certainly what you got, though one has to wonder what on earth they are thinking with the tyre rule that precluded Norris from taking part in the final phase.