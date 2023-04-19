Sainz "disappointed" by FIA's decision

Carlos Sainz admits "disappointment" at the FIA's rejection of a review of what he insists was a "disproportionate" penalty.

In order for the penalty to be given the right to be reviewed, Ferrari had to produce new 'evidence' at Tuesday's virtual hearing.

However, despite a statement from the driver - who had not been appeared before the stewards in Melbourne - and several others involved in the restart incident, together with telemetry provided by his team, this was no felt to be admissible and consequently a right of review was dismissed.

Taking to social media, Sainz admitted his disappointment at the decision.

"Very disappointed that the FIA did not grant us a right to review," he wrote.

"Two weeks later, I still think the penalty is too disproportionate and I believe it should have at least been reviewed on the basis of the evidence and reasoning we have presented.

"We have to continue working together to improve certain things for the future. The consistency and decision-making process has been a hot topic for many seasons now and we need to be clearer for the sake of our spot.

"What happened in Australia is now in the past and I am 100 per cent focused on the next race in Baku."