Site logo

Melbourne stewards to review Sainz penalty next week

NEWS STORY
14/04/2023

Ferrari's request for the right to review the time penalty handed to Carlos Sainz in Melbourne will be heard next week.

The Italian team requested the right to review after the Spaniard, who finished fourth on the road, dropped to 12th as a result of the penalty which was in lieu of his crash with Fernando Alonso at the restart.

The stewards of the Grand Prix having received a letter from Nikolas Tombazis, single-seater director of the FIA, attaching a petition by Ferrari dated 6th April under Article 14 of the FIA International Sporting Code ("Petition"), seeking a review of the stewards decision made within the framework of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix and requesting that the Stewards:

"Consider such request and to make a determination whether or not a significant and relevant new element exists (Article 14.3 of the Code) in relation to the decision/incident".

Sainz and team representatives are required to report to the stewards for a virtual hearing to be held on 18th April at 08:00 CET in relation to the petition.

At the hearing, Ferrari must present a "significant and relevant new element" that was not available to the stewards at the time if the appeal process is to continue, though few believe there is any such element.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms