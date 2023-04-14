Melbourne stewards to review Sainz penalty next week

Ferrari's request for the right to review the time penalty handed to Carlos Sainz in Melbourne will be heard next week.

The Italian team requested the right to review after the Spaniard, who finished fourth on the road, dropped to 12th as a result of the penalty which was in lieu of his crash with Fernando Alonso at the restart.

The stewards of the Grand Prix having received a letter from Nikolas Tombazis, single-seater director of the FIA, attaching a petition by Ferrari dated 6th April under Article 14 of the FIA International Sporting Code ("Petition"), seeking a review of the stewards decision made within the framework of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix and requesting that the Stewards:

"Consider such request and to make a determination whether or not a significant and relevant new element exists (Article 14.3 of the Code) in relation to the decision/incident".

Sainz and team representatives are required to report to the stewards for a virtual hearing to be held on 18th April at 08:00 CET in relation to the petition.

At the hearing, Ferrari must present a "significant and relevant new element" that was not available to the stewards at the time if the appeal process is to continue, though few believe there is any such element.