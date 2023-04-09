Leclerc calls for privacy after his home address is leaked

Charles Leclerc has called for privacy after a so-called social media 'gossip account' revealed his home address.

As we are all aware, social media attracts more than its fair share of 'wrong uns', and sadly Formula One is no exception.

In the wake of Abu Dhabi 2021, Michael Masi received death threats, while various team personnel and members of the media have been victims of outrageous abuse.

While the sport is looking to crack down on the abusers, who appear to proliferate almost every element of social media and are slowly making it almost unusable, Charles Leclerc has revealed another disturbing new element, users who reveal personal details about celebrities including their home addresses.

Indeed, the youngster reveals that for the past few months, people have been turning up at his Monaco home at all hours seeking autographs and selfies.

In recent years a new breed of 'fan' has emerged, which some refer to as sasaengs, originally obsessives who would stalk or engage in other behaviour constituting an invasion of the privacy of their K-pop (Korean pop idols), actors or other public figures, and sadly a phenomenon that has spread.

Today Leclerc took to social media in order to ask that the visits stop.

"Hey everyone, for the past few months, my home address has somehow become public," he writes, "leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell, and asking for pictures and autographs.

"While I'm always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house.

"I'll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won't be coming downstairs if you visit my home.

"Your support, both in person and on social media, means the world to me, but there is a boundary that should not be crossed," he concluded.

The youngster's call for privacy comes just days after four people were arrested for stealing his watch last year after allegedly asking him to pose for selfies and sign autographs.

A worrying twist... yet one which might cause some sections of the sport to cease promoting drivers as though they are pop stars... we don't seem to remember topless shower shots of Juan Pablo Montoya or Ayrton Senna pouting for the cameras.