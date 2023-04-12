Leclerc remains motivated

Despite a comparatively dreadful start to his season, Frederic Vasseur insists that Charles Leclerc remains fully motivated.

Retiring from the season opener with an electrics issue, the Monegasque was hit with a grid penalty in Jeddah, while spinning off on the opening lap in Melbourne.

Compounding his frustration is the fact that as a result of his home address being leaked online, the youngster has visitors turning up at all hours demanding autographs and selfies.

And to think that this time just twelve months ago he was leading the championship.

Despite his travails however, team boss Frederic Vasseur insists the Monegasque remains fully motivated.

"I have absolutely no doubt about the motivation of Charles," he said. "You know that for sure the start of the season is not the goal that we had... the DNF in Bahrain and then the penalty in Jeddah, and the DNF in Melbourne.

"For sure it was not at all the plan, but the motivation is there," he insisted.

"I have a good relationship with Charles and this won't affect the mood."

During a particularly bad patch last season, the youngster, who is not afraid to show his emotions, was seen being firmly spoken to by (then) team boss Mattia Binotto as Ferrari sought to minimise the negativity.

"For sure when you are jumping on Charles, Pierre, Alonso, or other drivers in the TV pen thirty seconds after the race, for sure they can't be happy," said Vasseur, "and I would be very frustrated if they were relaxed and happy with the situation.

"The most important thing for me is to keep everybody motivated, pushing in the same direction, and they are supporting the team. The motivation is not an issue at all.

"For sure the results are not the results expected but we all know that."