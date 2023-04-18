Site logo

Ferrari reacts to FIA's review rejection

NEWS STORY
18/04/2023

In reaction to the FIA's rejection of its request to review Carlos Sainz' Melbourne penalty, Ferrari calls for discussions to improve the sport's policing.

The sport's governing body, whilst clarifying why the original penalty was awarded, threw out the Maranello outfit's request for a review because, as expected, the Italian team was unable to produce any new elements that were unavailable at the time.

In reacting to the decision, the Italian team has called for discussions to improve the sport's policing.

"We acknowledge the FIA decision not to grant us a right of review in relation to the penalty imposed on Carlos Sainz at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix," said the team in a brief statement issued on social media.

"We are naturally disappointed and felt that we had provided sufficient new elements for the FIA to re-examine the decision, especially in the context of the particular conditions and multiple incidents that occurred during the final restart.

"We are however respectful of the process and of the FIA decision," it continued. "We are now looking forward to entering broader discussions with the FIA, F1, and all the teams, with the aim of further improving the policing our sport, in order to ensure the highest level of fairness and consistency that our sport deserves."

Today's decision compounds a miserable Melbourne meeting for the Maranello team which saw Charles Leclerc spin off on the opening lap, and Sainz drop to twelfth, meaning the team picked up zero points just a year after the Monegasque claimed victory at Albert Park.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Defiant, 11 hours ago

"I always enjoy relishing in the red ones misfortunes but that whole situation was a bizarre one. Should SAI get a penalty for an over exuberant accident, yes, should he get one for a lap that dissolved into the ether and apparently never even happened..... hmmm that dirty's the water a bit.
I'm sure DTS will be loving all of this.
@KKK, You are right about both of those statements. Only difference this time, is I'm now thinking that all the teams should be refusing to sign the Concorde agreement and creating a new formula like they pretended to do early this century.
"

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by gator, 15 hours ago

"Stop crying, build a better car. Unlikely to do that, after 15yrs they still can't accomplish it"

Rating: Negative (-1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by KKK, 16 hours ago

"If Enzo Ferrari was alive now, he would have threatened to withdraw his cars for the next race! Baku ?? not a race really, just a procession."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms