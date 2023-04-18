Ferrari reacts to FIA's review rejection

In reaction to the FIA's rejection of its request to review Carlos Sainz' Melbourne penalty, Ferrari calls for discussions to improve the sport's policing.

The sport's governing body, whilst clarifying why the original penalty was awarded, threw out the Maranello outfit's request for a review because, as expected, the Italian team was unable to produce any new elements that were unavailable at the time.

In reacting to the decision, the Italian team has called for discussions to improve the sport's policing.

"We acknowledge the FIA decision not to grant us a right of review in relation to the penalty imposed on Carlos Sainz at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix," said the team in a brief statement issued on social media.

"We are naturally disappointed and felt that we had provided sufficient new elements for the FIA to re-examine the decision, especially in the context of the particular conditions and multiple incidents that occurred during the final restart.

"We are however respectful of the process and of the FIA decision," it continued. "We are now looking forward to entering broader discussions with the FIA, F1, and all the teams, with the aim of further improving the policing our sport, in order to ensure the highest level of fairness and consistency that our sport deserves."

Today's decision compounds a miserable Melbourne meeting for the Maranello team which saw Charles Leclerc spin off on the opening lap, and Sainz drop to twelfth, meaning the team picked up zero points just a year after the Monegasque claimed victory at Albert Park.