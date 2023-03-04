Site logo

Bahrain GP: Qualifying - Times

04/03/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.708 134.956 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 1:29.846 0.138
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.000 0.292
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.154 0.446
5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.336 0.628
6 Russell Mercedes 1:30.340 0.632
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.384 0.676
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.836 1.128
9 Ocon Alpine 1:30.984 1.276
10 Hulkenberg Haas No Time
11 Norris McLaren 1:31.381
12 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:31.443
13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:31.473
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:32.510
15 Albon Williams No Time
16 Sargeant Williams 1:31.652
17 Magnussen Haas 1:31.892
18 Piastri McLaren 1:32.101
19 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:32.121
20 Gasly Alpine 1:32.181

