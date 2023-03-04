Bahrain GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.708 134.956 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 1:29.846 0.138 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.000 0.292 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.154 0.446 5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.336 0.628 6 Russell Mercedes 1:30.340 0.632 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.384 0.676 8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.836 1.128 9 Ocon Alpine 1:30.984 1.276 10 Hulkenberg Haas No Time 11 Norris McLaren 1:31.381 12 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:31.443 13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:31.473 14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:32.510 15 Albon Williams No Time 16 Sargeant Williams 1:31.652 17 Magnussen Haas 1:31.892 18 Piastri McLaren 1:32.101 19 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:32.121 20 Gasly Alpine 1:32.181