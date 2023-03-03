Site logo

Bahrain GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

03/03/2023

Times from today's second free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:30.907 133.176 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:31.076 0.169
3 Perez Red Bull S 1:31.078 0.171
4 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:31.367 0.460
5 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:31.376 0.469
6 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:31.450 0.543
7 Gasly Alpine S 1:31.475 0.568
8 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:31.543 0.636
9 Norris McLaren S 1:31.570 0.663
10 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:31.586 0.679
11 Ocon Alpine S 1:31.608 0.701
12 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:31.793 0.886
13 Russell Mercedes S 1:31.882 0.975
14 Sainz Ferrari S 1:31.956 1.049
15 Piastri McLaren S 1:32.024 1.117
16 Magnussen Haas S 1:32.110 1.203
17 Albon Williams S 1:32.440 1.533
18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:32.525 1.618
19 de Vries AlphaTauri S 1:32.605 1.698
20 Sargeant Williams S 1:32.749 1.842

