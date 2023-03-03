Bahrain GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:30.907 133.176 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:31.076 0.169 3 Perez Red Bull S 1:31.078 0.171 4 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:31.367 0.460 5 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:31.376 0.469 6 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:31.450 0.543 7 Gasly Alpine S 1:31.475 0.568 8 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:31.543 0.636 9 Norris McLaren S 1:31.570 0.663 10 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:31.586 0.679 11 Ocon Alpine S 1:31.608 0.701 12 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:31.793 0.886 13 Russell Mercedes S 1:31.882 0.975 14 Sainz Ferrari S 1:31.956 1.049 15 Piastri McLaren S 1:32.024 1.117 16 Magnussen Haas S 1:32.110 1.203 17 Albon Williams S 1:32.440 1.533 18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:32.525 1.618 19 de Vries AlphaTauri S 1:32.605 1.698 20 Sargeant Williams S 1:32.749 1.842