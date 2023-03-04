Bahrain GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Alonso Aston Martin 1:32.340 131.109 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.345 0.005 3 Perez Red Bull 1:32.446 0.106 4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.555 0.215 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.624 0.284 6 Russell Mercedes 1:32.731 0.391 7 Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.919 0.579 8 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.945 0.605 9 Piastri McLaren 1:33.045 0.705 10 Gasly Alpine 1:33.064 0.724 11 Ocon Alpine 1:33.116 0.776 12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.180 0.840 13 Norris McLaren 1:33.202 0.862 14 Magnussen Haas 1:33.381 1.041 15 Hulkenberg Haas 1:33.423 1.083 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:33.475 1.135 17 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:33.629 1.289 18 Sargeant Williams 1:33.665 1.325 19 Albon Williams 1:33.882 1.542 20 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:34.082 1.742