Bahrain GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
04/03/2023

Times from the final free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Alonso Aston Martin 1:32.340 131.109 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.345 0.005
3 Perez Red Bull 1:32.446 0.106
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.555 0.215
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.624 0.284
6 Russell Mercedes 1:32.731 0.391
7 Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.919 0.579
8 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.945 0.605
9 Piastri McLaren 1:33.045 0.705
10 Gasly Alpine 1:33.064 0.724
11 Ocon Alpine 1:33.116 0.776
12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.180 0.840
13 Norris McLaren 1:33.202 0.862
14 Magnussen Haas 1:33.381 1.041
15 Hulkenberg Haas 1:33.423 1.083
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:33.475 1.135
17 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:33.629 1.289
18 Sargeant Williams 1:33.665 1.325
19 Albon Williams 1:33.882 1.542
20 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:34.082 1.742

