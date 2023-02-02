McLaren recruits Schumacher as reserve driver

Alongside his duties as test and reserve driver at Mercedes, Mick Schumacher will be the reserve driver for McLaren also.

The move is not an unusual one for the German outfit previously shared Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries with its partner teams. Indeed, De Vries made his F1 debut last season when standing in for Alex Albon at Monza with Williams.

Though, the Dutchman has now moved to AlphaTauri, Vandoorne, who is defending his Formula E title with DS Penske, remains reserve driver with Aston Martin.

Ironically, last season saw Alpine allow its protege Oscar Piastri to fulfil the reserve role at McLaren also, the Australian subsequently joining the Woking outfit for his 2023 debut following a bitter battle between the two teams that was finally decided by the FIA's Contract Recognition Board.

"Welcome to the family, Mick," declared McLaren on Twitter, whilst pointing out that (new) team principal, Andrea Stella was previously the performance engineer to his father Michael at Ferrari.

McLaren also has reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou as a reserve driver when his schedule allows. This year sees ten of the 23 grands prix clash with IndyCar events.