Further outings for Sargeant suggest 2023 seat at Williams

Further outings for Logan Sargeant suggest the American is closing on the second Williams seat in 2023, as Grove outfit supports American in his quest for Super Licence.

Following his free practice session debut on Friday, the Williams Academy and double F2 race winner will participate in two further FP1 sessions at the Mexican and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Sargeant will also take part in the Young Driver Test at Yas Marina Circuit following the conclusion of his F2 season and is completing a number of private testing days and extensive simulator work.

The American born driver, currently third in the F2 championship, will take over Alex Albon's FW44 for the session at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Friday 28 October and Nicholas Latifi's car at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday 18 November. The outings will continue to see him aid the team's race preparations and support his continuous development work as an academy driver.

"I'd like to start by saying thank you again to Williams and Dorilton Motor Sports for giving me the opportunity to drive on home turf yesterday here at COTA," said Sargeant. "It was one of the most enjoyable moments of my career so far.

"I'm very grateful to be given further time in the FW44 at Mexico and Abu Dhabi. My aim is to make the most of every minute in the car and with the team to build on the progress I've made in Austin and throughout my time on the simulator at Grove.

"Of course, my focus is on finishing my Formula 2 season in Abu Dhabi in the best position possible, and I'm sure my time in the FW44 will keep me sharp and ready for the F2 finale."

"Logan showed a high level of understanding during his FP1 debut," added Sven Smeets, the Grove outfit's Sporting Director, "in Austin and provided useful feedback to help in the team's preparations for the rest of the weekend.

"We are providing Logan further opportunities in Mexico and Abu Dhabi to integrate himself with the team trackside in both free practice sessions and the Young Driver Test as we work hard to support Logan in his efforts towards earning the Super Licence.

"It's great that as a team we can provide invaluable time for Logan to get behind the wheel of the FW44 to continue his development as a Williams Academy Driver and harness his talents. We're looking forward to seeing how Logan progresses this season and finishes out his last race of the season in Formula 2."

Speaking at the FIA press conference, team boss, Jost Capito subsequently confirmed that, subject to getting his super licence, Sargeant will partner Alex Albon next season.

"We feel he's ready to race," said the German. "Under the condition that he has enough superlicence points, he will be our second driver next year."

