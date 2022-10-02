Singapore GP: Race team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: Conditions once the race started were like those we had yesterday, with intermediate tyres the correct choice for the race start but the track taking a long time to dry. Pace was dependent on whether the wear rate of the intermediates matched the rate of track drying. Even when the track dried, it remained very slippery and racing was particularly difficult. Alex's spin on the opening lap cost him some places but also damaged the car, which harmed the aero for the rest of the weekend. When he hit the wall again, the damage was too significant to continue and so we retired his car. Nicholas was fighting to hold off Zhou Guanyu early in the race, which ended in contact and suspension damage on Nicholas's car.

It has been a tough couple of days, and we have some work to do to get the cars ready for the race next weekend. However, we are looking forward to going back Suzuka and taking on the challenge of one of the drivers' favourite tracks on the Formula One calendar.

Alex Albon: It's a bit frustrating and was difficult out there tonight. It's confusing with nothing different from the previous lap, however I just locked up on the front left with the wet making it difficult to predict the brakes. Whilst there wasn't an issue and ultimately it comes down to driver error, the brakes are very tricky in the wet and it's hard to get them in the right window. We knew coming into Singapore we likely wouldn't be fighting for points, so whilst it's difficult, we can look to Japan and come back fighting.

Nicholas Latifi: From the previous corner I had looked in the mirrors to see where Zhou Guanyu was. I didn't see he was there, so I took my normal approach for the racing line on the following corner. I don't know if he was in a blind spot of the car where the mirror can't pick up. Unfortunately, he was there and in hindsight I needed to leave more room, but I can only go off what I can see in the mirrors. The aim was to see the chequered flag and learn from the experience with it being my first race here, however the incident caused suspension damage which forced us to retire the car.