Monza win gives Verstappen one hand on title

It was at Monza two years ago that Ross Brawn insisted reverse grids were the way to add spice to F1.

The F1 MD was speaking in the wake of an Italian Grand Prix that proved to be a perfect storm in terms of those chains of natural events that can turn races on their heads.

Lewis Hamilton was penalised for entering the pitlane while still closed after Kevin Magnussen had stopped on track. Then, following a huge crash for Charles Leclerc, the race was re-started, only for Hamilton to be handed a time penalty that subsequently dropped him to the back of the field.

Due to the various tyre strategies and the timing of the incidents, at the re-start the original grid was basically reversed and with Hamilton indisposed the way was open for teammate Valtteri Bottas to clean up but the Finn basically missed an open goal.

At race end it was Pierre Gasly who took a famous victory, ahead of Stroll, Norris, Bottas, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Ocon, Kvyat and Perez.

"Yesterday's race showed the excitement a mixed-up pack can deliver and with next year's cars remaining the same as this year, our fans could be treated to the similar drama we saw this weekend at Monza," opined Brawn in his post-race debrief.

"With a reverse grid sprint race, teams will set their cars up differently," he insisted. "Right now, Mercedes set their cars up to achieve the fastest lap and then to control the race from the front. If they know they have to overtake, they will have to change that approach. We will continue to evaluate new formats with the aim of improving the show but always maintaining the DNA of Formula 1.

"What was fascinating was watching how the Mercedes - with such superior aerodynamics over its rivals - had such difficulties overtaking. You could see Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas' performance was compromised by being out of position in the pack. It was astonishing how such a dominant car struggled in traffic."

Thankfully the evidence wasn't convincing enough, and the reverse grid concept has been consigned to history.

However, looking at today's grid, it appears Brawn might have found another means of achieving his dream.

Courtesy of the grid penalties handed out to nine drivers, only one - pole-sitter Charles Leclerc - starts from the same position in which he qualified.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen starts from seventh, and Carlos Sainz and Hamilton from the back row.

With George Russell now joining Leclerc on the front row, and the McLarens of Lando Norris and (2021 winner) Daniel Ricciardo right behind, Brawn will be salivating.

However, as we have said before, when these circumstances come about naturally it is fun to watch, but today's grid is the result of engine penalties and it is artificial.

However, as Brawn no doubt prepares another call for reverse grids, let's make the most of what we've got, and what we've got is intriguing.

Leclerc has an open goal, but this is Ferrari we are talking about, therefore it remains to be seen how the likes of Russell and Norris can capitalise on the early absence of Verstappen.

The world champion has problems of his own, for he has that wily old fox, Fernando Alonso ahead of him and rookie Nyck de Vries behind.

Sergio Perez starts from 13th, ahead of Ocon, Bottas and the Haas pair, while Sainz and Hamilton fill the back row.

This being Monza, overtaking isn't easy, and the fear is that this afternoon could be one long DRS train. Indeed, Hamilton half-jokingly suggested that he might take an iPad with him in order to watch Game of Thrones during the race.

Sadly, with the sun shining the Weather Gods look unlikely to lend a hand, while Pirelli admits that it is likely to be a one stopper.

However, this is Monza, a circuit that is known for throwing up surprises, just ask Gasly or Ricciardo, so perhaps its best to forget about Brawn and his desire to spice things up and just sit back and enjoy what we have.

The best one-stopper on paper involves starting on the soft to make the most of its initial grip, before moving onto the hard, which should provide a consistent and competitive performance in the warm conditions. The alternative one-stopper consists of a longer initial stint on the medium before then going on to the hard.

The pitlane opens and Verstappen is first out, but soon he is joined by his rivals.

Leclerc complains that his car is bottoming more than normal.

Air temperature is 27 degrees C, while the track temperature is 43 degrees. Risk of rain is 0%.

Ahead of the minute's silence for Her Majesty The Queen, Sylvester Stallone is spotted on the grid, the actor who tried hard to make an F1 movie a few years back but was thwarted by a certain Mr E.

Having admitted that he'll be happy to finish second, Verstappen makes a pint of shaking (Ferrari chairman) John Elkann's hand.

All are on mediums bar Leclerc, Russell, Verstappen, de Vries, and Ocon who are on (fresh) softs. As ever - and, no, we don't know why - the Aston Martins start on used (medium) tyres.

Verstappen clearly on an all-out attack strategy, as are Leclerc and Russell.

They head off on the formation lap. The field is incredibly strung out, and as Leclerc heads into the Parabolica, Tsunoda is still rounding the second Lesmo.

The grid forms.

They're away! Great starts from both Leclerc and Russell, while further back Gasly is quick out of the stall. Into the first part of the first chicane, Leclerc is on the inside with Russell to his left, Ricciardo is third, just ahead of Verstappen and Gasly.

Norris has had a dreadful start, thought to be anti-stall related and has lost a number of places.

Zhou misses the first part of the first chicane, and Russell misses the second, while further back Bottas and Magnussen touch, leaving Hamilton no option but to also cut the second part of the chicane as he takes avoiding action.

"He pushed me wide," complains Russell of Leclerc.

At the end of lap 1, it's: Leclerc, Russell, Ricciardo, Verstappen, Gasly, Norris, Alonso, de Vries, Zhou and Vettel. Sainz is up to 16th while Hamilton is 19th.

Verstappen p[asses Ricciardo at the first chicane for third, as Stroll passes his Aston Martin teammate for 10th.

Sainz passes Perez for 15th, the Mexican having made a poor start.

At the start of lap 3, Verstappen, who posted a new fastest lap (26.181), is all over Russell, while Gasly is harrying Ricciardo.

At the start of lap 5, Verstappen nails Russell as they head into the first chicane, while Sainz is up to 12th and Perez 14th. Hamilton is 18th.

"Stay with Sainz, follow Sainz," Perez is told.

In fourth, Ricciardo heads a DRS train of 10 cars.

In rapid succession Sainz passes both Aston Martins, while Perez passes Ocon for 13th.

After 6 laps, Verstappen is 2.1s down on Leclerc, while Russell has fallen 1s behind the world champion.

"Fronts are washing out quite a lot," warns Russell.

Lap 7 sees a new fastest lap from Verstappen (25.297), as Perez pits. The Mexican heads out in last position on hards, but there is smoke coming from his front-right.

"There's something strange on the right disk," he reports.