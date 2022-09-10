Italian GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.161 161.657 mph 2 Verstappen * Red Bull 1:20.306 0.145 3 Sainz* Ferrari 1:20.429 0.268 4 Perez* Red Bull 1:21.206 1.045 5 Hamilton* Mercedes 1:21.524 1.363 6 Russell Mercedes 1:21.542 1.381 7 Norris McLaren 1:21.584 1.423 8 Ricciardo McLaren 1:21.925 1.764 9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:22.648 2.487 10 Alonso Alpine No Time 11 Ocon* Alpine 1:22.130 12 Bottas* Alfa Romeo 1:22.235 13 De Vries Williams 1:22.471 14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:22.577 15 Tsunoda* AlphaTauri No Time 16 Latifi Williams 1:22.587 17 Vettel Aston Martin 1:22.636 18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:22.748 19 Magnussen* Haas 1:22.908 20 Schumacher* Haas 1:23.005

* denotes grid penalty