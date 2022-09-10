Site logo

Italian GP: Qualifying - Times

10/09/2022

Times from today's qualifying session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.161 161.657 mph
2 Verstappen * Red Bull 1:20.306 0.145
3 Sainz* Ferrari 1:20.429 0.268
4 Perez* Red Bull 1:21.206 1.045
5 Hamilton* Mercedes 1:21.524 1.363
6 Russell Mercedes 1:21.542 1.381
7 Norris McLaren 1:21.584 1.423
8 Ricciardo McLaren 1:21.925 1.764
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:22.648 2.487
10 Alonso Alpine No Time
11 Ocon* Alpine 1:22.130
12 Bottas* Alfa Romeo 1:22.235
13 De Vries Williams 1:22.471
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:22.577
15 Tsunoda* AlphaTauri No Time
16 Latifi Williams 1:22.587
17 Vettel Aston Martin 1:22.636
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:22.748
19 Magnussen* Haas 1:22.908
20 Schumacher* Haas 1:23.005

* denotes grid penalty

