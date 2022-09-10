Site logo

Italian GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
10/09/2022

Times from the final free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.252 159.486 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.599 0.347
3 Perez Red Bull 1:21.848 0.596
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:21.897 0.645
5 Alonso Alpine 1:22.306 1.054
6 Norris McLaren 1:22.319 1.067
7 Russell Mercedes 1:22.357 1.105
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:22.430 1.178
9 Ocon Alpine 1:22.506 1.254
10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:22.567 1.315
11 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:22.657 1.405
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:22.755 1.503
13 Latifi Williams 1:22.776 1.524
14 De Vries Williams 1:22.869 1.617
15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:22.871 1.619
16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:22.950 1.698
17 Vettel Aston Martin 1:23.104 1.852
18 Magnussen Haas 1:23.203 1.951
19 Schumacher Haas 1:23.392 2.140
20 Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.739 2.487

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms