Italian GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.252 159.486 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.599 0.347 3 Perez Red Bull 1:21.848 0.596 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:21.897 0.645 5 Alonso Alpine 1:22.306 1.054 6 Norris McLaren 1:22.319 1.067 7 Russell Mercedes 1:22.357 1.105 8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:22.430 1.178 9 Ocon Alpine 1:22.506 1.254 10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:22.567 1.315 11 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:22.657 1.405 12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:22.755 1.503 13 Latifi Williams 1:22.776 1.524 14 De Vries Williams 1:22.869 1.617 15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:22.871 1.619 16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:22.950 1.698 17 Vettel Aston Martin 1:23.104 1.852 18 Magnussen Haas 1:23.203 1.951 19 Schumacher Haas 1:23.392 2.140 20 Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.739 2.487