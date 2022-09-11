Site logo

Italian GP: Result

11/09/2022

Result of the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 53 1h 20:27.511
2 Leclerc Ferrari 53 + 0:02.446
3 Russell Mercedes 53 + 0:03.405
4 Sainz Ferrari 53 + 0:05.061
5 Hamilton Mercedes 53 + 0:05.380
6 Perez Red Bull 53 + 0:06.091
7 Norris McLaren 53 + 0:06.207
8 Gasly AlphaTauri 53 + 0:06.396
9 De Vries Williams 53 + 0:07.122
10 Zhou Alfa Romeo 53 + 0:07.910
11 Ocon Alpine 53 + 0:08.323
12 Schumacher Haas 53 + 0:08.549
13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 52 + 1 Lap
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 52 + 1 Lap
15 Latifi Williams 52 + 1 Lap
16 Magnussen Haas 52 + 1 Lap
Ricciardo McLaren 45 Retired
Stroll Aston Martin 39 Engine
Alonso Alpine 31 Overheating
Vettel Aston Martin 10 Engine

Fastest Lap: Perez (Red Bull) 1:24.030 (Lap 46)

