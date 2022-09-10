Italian GP: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team 1 Leclerc Ferrari 2 Russell Mercedes 3 Norris McLaren 4 Ricciardo McLaren 5 Gasly AlphaTauri 6 Alonso Alpine 7 Verstappen Red Bull 8 De Vries Williams 9 Zhou Alfa Romeo 10 Latifi Williams 11 Vettel Aston Martin 12 Stroll Aston Martin 13 Perez Red Bull 14 Ocon Alpine 15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 16 Magnussen Haas 17 Schumacher Haas 18 Sainz Ferrari 19 Hamilton Mercedes 20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri

Tsunoda: 10 place grid penalty for accumulation of 5 Reprimands

Tsunoda: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

Hamilton: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

Sainz: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

Perez: 10 place grid penalty as an additional power unit element has been used

Bottas: 15 place grid penalty as additional power unit elements have been used

Magnussen: 15 place grid penalty as additional power unit elements have been used

Verstappen: 5 place grid penalty as additional restricted-number components have been used

Ocon: 5 place grid penalty as additional restricted-number components have been used

Schumacher: 5 place grid penalty as additional restricted-number components have been used

Sainz: 10 place grid penalty as additional restricted-number components have been used

Schumacher: 10 place grid penalty as additional restricted-number components have been used

Tsunoda: 3 place grid penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags