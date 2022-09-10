Site logo

Italian GP: Starting Grid

NEWS STORY
10/09/2022

Amended starting grid for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Leclerc Ferrari
2 Russell Mercedes
3 Norris McLaren
4 Ricciardo McLaren
5 Gasly AlphaTauri
6 Alonso Alpine
7 Verstappen Red Bull
8 De Vries Williams
9 Zhou Alfa Romeo
10 Latifi Williams
11 Vettel Aston Martin
12 Stroll Aston Martin
13 Perez Red Bull
14 Ocon Alpine
15 Bottas Alfa Romeo
16 Magnussen Haas
17 Schumacher Haas
18 Sainz Ferrari
19 Hamilton Mercedes
20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri

Tsunoda: 10 place grid penalty for accumulation of 5 Reprimands

Tsunoda: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

Hamilton: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

Sainz: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

Perez: 10 place grid penalty as an additional power unit element has been used

Bottas: 15 place grid penalty as additional power unit elements have been used

Magnussen: 15 place grid penalty as additional power unit elements have been used

Verstappen: 5 place grid penalty as additional restricted-number components have been used

Ocon: 5 place grid penalty as additional restricted-number components have been used

Schumacher: 5 place grid penalty as additional restricted-number components have been used

Sainz: 10 place grid penalty as additional restricted-number components have been used

Schumacher: 10 place grid penalty as additional restricted-number components have been used

Tsunoda: 3 place grid penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms